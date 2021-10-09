542 new COVID infections added to total count

542 new COVID infections added to total count

October 9, 2021   05:36 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 542 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 09).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 525,479.

Reportedly, more than 32,000 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care. 

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 479,629 after 447 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the total number of people, who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 29 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (October 08).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,296.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories