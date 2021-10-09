542 new COVID infections added to total count

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 542 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 09).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 525,479.

Reportedly, more than 32,000 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 479,629 after 447 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the total number of people, who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 29 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (October 08).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,296.