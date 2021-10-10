Dilum speaks on resumption of interprovincial public transport services

October 10, 2021   12:28 am

Interprovincial public transportation services will resume from October 21, State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments Dilum Amunugama says.

The government recently extended the interprovincial travel restrictions until October 21 in a bid to keep the pandemic situation under control.

Buses returned to operations after the quarantine curfew was eased, however, only within provincial limits. Train services are yet to be resumed. 

