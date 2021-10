His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Valence Mendis as the new Bishop of Kandy Diocese.

The Vatican website confirms that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of Kandy, Sri Lanka, presented by Bishop Joseph Vianney Fernando.

The Holy Father has appointed Bishop Warnakulasurya Wadumestrige Devsritha Valence Mendis of Chilaw as bishop of Kandy, Sri Lanka.