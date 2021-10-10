Illegally stored explosives seized, suspect arrested

Illegally stored explosives seized, suspect arrested

October 10, 2021   11:49 am

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have seized a stock of explosives stored illegally and also arrested a suspect in connection with the discovery. 

Based on intelligence reports received by the STF, a 39-year-old individual has been arrested along with the explosives stored illegally at two locations in Meerigama without valid permits. 

Following the interrogation of the arrested suspect, it was uncovered that the explosives in question had been procured after presenting forged documents and information in order to be sold to other individuals.

The seized explosives material includes 81 water gel sticks weighing nearly 130g, 75 kg of ammonium nitrate, 107 non-electric detonators and 360 meters of detonating cord. 

Meerigama Police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories