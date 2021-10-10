SJB is on the verge of major split in coming weeks - Johnston

Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando claims that Sri Lanka’s main opposition, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is on the verge of major split in the coming weeks.

“Serious cracks have appeared and SJB is on the verge of splitting into several groups. The split is certain and what is not certain is whether it would be four or five splinter groups,” Fernando said.

The minister made these comments on Saturday during a ceremony held at the Provincial Council auditorium in Kurunegala to launch aqua farming entrepreneurs in the district.

Responding to questions by journalists who demanded the minister to comment on recent statement by SJB MP Diana Gamage that the party would split into several groups, the minister said the opposition party’s leader Sajith Premadasa had lost twice and party followers had no hope that he would be able to steer that party to a victory.

“His impotence and immaturity are the main reasons for the inevitable split. In the face of this crisis, he goes on paddy fields in the rain without an umbrella to show that he stands for the cause of farmers. These are cheap theatrics. Such performances are actually to save his own skin and are not for the benefit of farmers,” the minister said.

Asked to comment on prevailing shortages in the market, the Chief Government Whip said that the shortages resulting from the closure of the country for months were temporary and that they would go off in the coming weeks with the market reaching to the level of its full functioning.

“Farmers have complained of a fertilizer shortage and I am asking them to resume their cultivation because fertilizer would be there on time. I ask them to have faith in this government. We will eradicate the fertilizer shortage in a few weeks’ time. Even if their crops fail, we would compensate them. These shortages of milk powder, gas and some other items are temporarily caused by forex shortage and the pandemic. We as a government have been able to save the lives of people from the pandemic. The worst part of the pandemic is over. We have removed price controls and in the coming days shortages will be replenished soon.”

Asked to comment on the possibility of holding provincial council elections soon the minister said: “Elections should be held on time. Holding elections shows the prevailing of democracy. All those shouting of the opposition will come to an end when an election is announced. The opposition is afraid of elections because it knows that it cannot win. Even last time they went before courts to delay the elections.”

Asked to comment on reports that some MPs are to resign to contest for chief minister posts and monies had been allocated for electorates last week, the minister said that funds had been allocated not for elections but to improve infrastructure facilities in the rural areas and develop economies of farming communities.

“We are ready for an election any time. We do not need to allocate funds and make preparations for elections to win them like other parties. We made impressive achievements such as restoring national security, winning against the pandemic and marched from strength to strength. People want a government that protects them. We are the only party that could save them and bring victories to them.”

Asked to comment on handing over power plants to the US, the Minister said: “We have not handed over anything to the US. We have brought in investors with the aim of bringing down the cost of electricity. Lankans pay the highest electricity bill compared to electric consumers in other countries in the region. Foreign investors are coming here to invest. Even the World Bank gave half a million dollar loan to construct roads recently. These are indicators that trust in us by the international community is growing. The opposition wants to prevent it,” the Minister alleged.