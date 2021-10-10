Sri Lanka confirms another 35 coronavirus deaths

Sri Lanka confirms another 35 coronavirus deaths

October 10, 2021   05:54 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 35 coronavirus related deaths for October 09, increasing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 13,331.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the victims confirmed today includes 18 males and 17 females. 

One of the deceased, a female, is below the age of 30 years while four of the victims are between 30-59 years. 

Meanwhile the remaining thirty fatalities are persons aged 60 years and above. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories