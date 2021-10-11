Fairly heavy showers expected in four provinces

The Department of Meteorology says that cloudy skies will prevail over northern parts of the country.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-Central province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere in the afternoon or night.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Aeras:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and the wind speed will be 40-50 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 60-65 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam, and Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota. Wind speed can be increased up to 55 kmph at times elsewhere.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam, and Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota can be rough at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough.