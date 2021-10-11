Wheat flour price increased

Serendib Flour Mills (Pvt.) Ltd says that the price of wheat flour will be increased by Rs. 10 per kilogram with effect from today (11).

The price of Prima whet flour is also expected to rise by the same amount.

Following repeated requests from the relevant companies and importers, the government last week decided to remove the price controls imposed on milk powder, LP Gas, wheat flour and cement.

As a result of this, milk powder importers decided to increase the prices of their products from Saturday (09) while the prices of LP Gas cylinders were also hiked from yesterday.

A decision on the increase of wheat flour prices and cement prices were expected to be taken today.