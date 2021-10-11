Speeding car crashes into parked truck and bursts into flames

A speeding car crashed into the back of a truck, parked near the TV Derana recording studio in the Delkanda area on the High-Level Road, before bursting into flames and destroying both vehicles in the fire last night.

The truck, which had transported production equipment required for the recording of a TV programme at the studio, had been parked on the roadside as workers were onloading the equipment from the truck.

A car traveling at high speeds had suddenly crashed into the back of the truck at around 11.00 p.m. yesterday (10) after the driver of the car had reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Following the crash, the car in question had caught fire with flames also spreading to the truck. Both vehicles as well as the equipment stored inside the truck were completely destroyed in the fire.

The driver of the car and a passenger have been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital with injuries.

The fire was brought under control with the assistance of three fire trucks and police personnel.