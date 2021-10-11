Cement price hiked by Rs. 93

Cement companies say that the price of cement will be increased with affect from today (11).

Accordingly, the price of a 50 Kg cement bag has been increased by Rs. 93. This will bring the new price of the 50 Kg cement bag to Rs. 1,098.

Following repeated requests from the relevant companies and importers, the government last week decided to remove the price controls imposed on milk powder, LP Gas, wheat flour and cement.

As a result of this, milk powder importers decided to increase the prices of their products from Saturday (09) while the prices of LP Gas cylinders were also hiked from yesterday.

Prima and Serendib Flour Mills announced today that the price of wheat flour has been increased by Rs. 10 per kilogram.