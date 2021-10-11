Litro Gas revises LP gas prices again

The Litro Gas company has revised its prices of LP gas cylinders, just hours after announcing a hike in prices.

The price of a 12.5 Kg domestic LP gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 75. Accordingly, the new price of the 12.5 Kg cylinder is Rs. 2,675.

Meanwhile the price of the 5 Kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 30 and the 2.5 Kg cylinder by Rs. 14. The new prices will be Rs. 1,071 and Rs. 506 respectively.

Litro Gas had initially announced an increase in LP gas prices last night (10).

The price of a 12.5 kg LP gas cylinder had been increased by Rs. 1,257 to Rs. 2,750 while the price of the 5 kg cylinder was increased by Rs. 503 to Rs. 1,101.

The price of the 2.5 kg cylinder had been hiked by Rs. 231 to Rs. 520.

Meanwhile Laugfs Gas had increased the price of the 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder by Rs. 984 with the new price reported as Rs. 2,840.

The price of the 5 kg Laugfs Gas cylinder was increased by Rs. 393 with the new price also increasing to Rs. 1,136.