Jeevan Thiyagarajah sworn in as Northern Province Governor

October 11, 2021   04:02 pm

Former Election Commission member Jeevan Thiyagarajah has been sworn in as the new Governor of the Northern Province.

Mr. Thiyagarajah took oath before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (11), the President’s Media Division said.

He will be replacing Mrs. P S M Charles, who has been serving in the position since December 30, 2019.

Last week, Mr. Thiyagarajah confirmed that he accepted the request extended by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to be appointed as the Northern Province Governor and that he would step down from his post as a member of the Election Commission in order to take up the new position.

He had been appointed as a member of the Election Commission on December 03, 2020.

