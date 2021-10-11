Four more Sathosa officials arrested over garlic scam

Sri Lanka Police says that another four officials from Sathosa have been arrested in connection with the recent ‘garlic scam’.

They are to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (12).

On September 14, two containers carrying 54,000 kilograms of garlic belonging to Lanka Sathosa was taken into custody at Kerawalapitiya after they were allegedly pilfered from the port.

Four officials of Lanka Sathosa, the country’s largest state-owned retail chain, were interdicted over the incident Sathosa’s Deputy General Manager of Finance was arrested two days later.

On October 06, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested another suspect in Bambalapitiya in connection with the garlic scam.

The 55-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of purchasing the two container loads of garlic weighing up to 54,000 kg which were unlawfully removed from Sathosa.