Marine Environmental Protection Authority’s (MEPA) Academy and a volunteer coastal cleanup program - “Sayura Rakina Rella” were launched under the patronage of the subject minister, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (11) at the Temple Trees in an event organized by the Marine Environment Protection Authority.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on MEPA – training institute aiming to educate young people on maritime employment opportunities - was exchanged with Ocean University and the University of Peradeniya and the Prime Minister unveiled its official logo.

A special commemorative 25 LKR stamp, a first day cover designed for the International Beach Cleanup Day and a CD containing the composition ‘Sayura Rakina Rella’ composed by Singers Mr. Bathiya Jayakody and Mr. Santhush Weeraman were presented to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Acting Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Ms Amanda Jowell and United Nations Resident Representative Mr. Robert Juhkam handed over to the Prime Minister, the Maritime Safety Equipment donated by the Government of Australia and the United Nations for the protection of Sri Lanka’s maritime zones.

State Minister of Coast Conservation & Low-Lying Lands Development Mohan Priyadarshana De Silva, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr Gamini Senarath, Secretary to State Ministry of Coast Conservation & Low-Lying Lands Development Mr. L.L.A. Wijesiri, Secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media Mr. Jagath P. Wijeweera, Chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) Mrs. Dharshani Lahandapura and Postmaster General Mr. Ranjith Ariyaratne also attended the meeting.