Ruling party backbenchers to hold talks with President

The backbenchers of the ruling party are scheduled to engage in a discussion with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the escalating fertilizer issue.

The said meeting will be held in the next two days, according to MP Tissa Kuttiarachchi.

Farmers are afflicted by the shortage of fertilizer after the government’s move to suspend the importation of chemical fertilizer in a bid to promote organic fertilizer in the country.

MP Kuttiarachchi stated that they expect to provide some relief to farmers after discussing the matter with the President.