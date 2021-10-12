State minister addresses speculations on increasing bus fares

State Minister of Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments Dilum Amunugama has assured that bus fares will not be increased amidst the recent price hike in several essential items.

Speaking to media in Kandy yesterday (October 11), the state minister clarified a statement made by the chairman of Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association, Gemunu Wijeratne.

What Wijeratne said was that the bus owners will have to face some serious issues if the fuel prices are increased again, he explained adding that, “We have no intention of increasing bus fares or diesel prices.”

The state minister’s remarks came after the prices of some essential items including LP gas, wheat flour and cement were hiked yesterday (October 11) following the removal of price controls.