Indian army chief General Naravane in Sri Lanka for four-day visit

The Chief of Army Staff of India, General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka today (October 12) for a five-day goodwill visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Gen Shavendra Silva.

According to Ada Derana reporter, General Naravane was accompanied by four high-level officers of the Indian army.

A SriLankan Airlines flight (UL122) which departed Chennai at around 11.05 a.m. touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake earlier today.

The delegation was accorded a warm welcome by several top-level officials of the Sri Lanka Army.

During his official visit to Sri Lanka, General Naravane is scheduled to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Defence Secretary, Foreign Secretary and Service Commanders.

He is also expected to witness Exercise Mitra Shakti, one of the largest bilateral military exercises in the region. Further, he would participate in Gajaba Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. General Naravane is scheduled to deliver a talk at DSCSC, Batalanda and interact with students and faculty.

The visit symbolises strong relations and close cooperation shared between the two countries, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

During the visit areas of mutual interest and avenues for enhancing existing bilateral defence cooperation will be discussed, with Sri Lanka being ‘Priority One’ partner of India, it read further.