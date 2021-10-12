The committee appointed to inquire into the activities of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has handed over its interim report to State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

This five-member panel looked into the NMRA’s activities between July 01, 2015, and March 17, 2021.

Chairman of the committee, Retired High Court Judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena submitted the interim report to Prof. Jayasumana at the State Ministry of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.