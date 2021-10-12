The parliamentary sittings for the next week have been limited to Thursday (October 21) and Friday (October 22).

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on October 07, according to General Secretary of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

Time will be allotted from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. on these two days for taking up Questions for Oral Answers.

On October 21, the parliamentary session will convene at 10.00 a.m. The Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill, Order under the Civil Procedure Code, Youthful Offenders (Training Schools) (Amendment) Bill and the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill are scheduled to be taken up for debate from 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Later, a motion for the adjournment debate moved by the Opposition on the current issues related to the use of fertilizers will be taken up from 3.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, two Orders under the Strategic Development Projects Act have been scheduled for Friday, from 11.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.

Subsequently, a motion for the adjournment debate moved by the government on COPE reports tabled in the House on March 10 and April 06 will be taken up until 5.00 p.m. without halting the sitting for the lunch break.

Further, the Committee on Parliamentary Business has discussed the possibility of reopening the public gallery of the parliament subject to health regulations, once the pandemic situation subsides.