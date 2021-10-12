Daily count of COVID-19 cases at 671 today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says 151 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 671.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 527,735.

As many as 490,800 recoveries and 13,377 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Official data showed that 23,558 active cases in total are currently under medical care.