Teacher-principal trade union action ends as PM resolves salary issue

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during a meeting with the representatives of teacher-principal trade unions, has agreed to increase the salaries in three instalments in two budget stages as a resolution to eliminate their salary anomalies.

The meeting was held at the Temple Trees this afternoon (October 12), the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Accordingly, first instalment of increment will be allowed in the 2022 budget and remaining two instalments will be incorporated in the 2023 budget starting from January that year.