Teacher-principal trade union action ends as PM resolves salary issue
October 12, 2021 11:58 pm
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during a meeting with the representatives of teacher-principal trade unions, has agreed to increase the salaries in three instalments in two budget stages as a resolution to eliminate their salary anomalies.
The meeting was held at the Temple Trees this afternoon (October 12), the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Accordingly, first instalment of increment will be allowed in the 2022 budget and remaining two instalments will be incorporated in the 2023 budget starting from January that year.