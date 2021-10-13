Teacher-principal trade union action ends as PM resolves salary issue

October 12, 2021   11:58 pm

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during a meeting with the representatives of teacher-principal trade unions, has agreed to increase the salaries in three instalments in two budget stages as a resolution to eliminate their salary anomalies.

The meeting was held at the Temple Trees this afternoon (October 12), the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Accordingly, first instalment of increment will be allowed in the 2022 budget and remaining two instalments will be incorporated in the 2023 budget starting from January that year.

