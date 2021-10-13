Showers or thundershowers likely in several areas today

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

In the meantime, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province during the afternoon or night.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the sea areas extending Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo.

Winds will be South-westerly. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo and it can be increased up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo will be fairly rough at times and Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant in this regard.