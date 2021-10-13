Will not proceed with charges against Karannagoda, AG tells Appeals Court

The Attorney General today (October 13) informed the Court of Appeal that abduction charges against former Navy Commander, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda will not be moved forward.

Senior State Counsel Avanthi Perera stated this when the writ petition filed by Karannagoda against naming him as a defendant of this case was taken up before the Appeals Court bench this morning.

The writ petition was called before the Appeals Court Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

The senior state counsel told the bench that the high court would be informed of this decision.

The writ petition was fixed for further support on November 03.

Karannagoda is named the 14th defendant in the case filed before Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar against a group of naval intelligence officers pertaining to the alleged forced disappearance of 11 youths in Colombo and suburbs in 2008 and 2009.