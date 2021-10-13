Will not proceed with charges against Karannagoda, AG tells Appeals Court

Will not proceed with charges against Karannagoda, AG tells Appeals Court

October 13, 2021   12:47 pm

The Attorney General today (October 13) informed the Court of Appeal that abduction charges against former Navy Commander, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda will not be moved forward.

Senior State Counsel Avanthi Perera stated this when the writ petition filed by Karannagoda against naming him as a defendant of this case was taken up before the Appeals Court bench this morning.

The writ petition was called before the Appeals Court Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

The senior state counsel told the bench that the high court would be informed of this decision.

The writ petition was fixed for further support on November 03.

Karannagoda is named the 14th defendant in the case filed before Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar against a group of naval intelligence officers pertaining to the alleged forced disappearance of 11 youths in Colombo and suburbs in 2008 and 2009.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories