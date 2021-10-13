Alternate routes introduced to reduce traffic on Baseline Road

Several alternate routes have been introduced by the police to reduce traffic congestion along Baseline Road due to the final stages of the construction of the New Kelani Bridge.

In a statement, the police headquarters said that due to final stages of the construction of the New Kelani Bridge being carried out these days, severe traffic congestion has been prevalent along Baseline Road and Port Entry Road and surrounding areas in the mornings and evenings.

Therefore the police department requests the general public and motorists traveling on those roads to utilize the following alternate routes in order to help ease traffic congestion:

Vehicles arriving via Kandy Road to enter Colombo are request not to use Baseline Road and instead travel through Nawaloka Roundabout, Thotalanga Junction, Prince of Wales Avenue or Bloemendhal Road to enter Colombo.

Vehicles arriving via Negombo Road can enter Colombo through Kadirana Bridge, Aluth Mawatha.