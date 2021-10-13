Sri Lanka reports 513 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported another 513 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 528,248.

Presently approximately 23,602 infected patients are being treated across the island while total recoveries are at 491,238.

Meanwhile the Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 31 Covid-19 related deaths for October 12, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,408.

According to figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 20 males and 11 females.

Eight of the victims are aged between 30-59 while the other 23 victims are aged 60 years and above.