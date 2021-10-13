Parliament to convene on two days next week

Parliament is scheduled to convene on Thursday (21) and Friday (22) next week, the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, on both sitting days from 10.00 am to 11.00 am, time has been set aside for Questions for Oral Answers.

Parliament will convene on October 21 at 10.00 am and from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Civil Procedure Code, Youthful Offenders (Training Schools) (Amendment) Bill and the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill will be debated, the Secretary General said.

Thereafter from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm the Adjournment Debate on current issues with regard to the fertilizers in the country will be held as per a motion moved by the Opposition.

Two orders under the Strategic Development Projects Act will be debated on Friday, October 22 from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Subsequently, the Adjournment Motion moved by the government on the COPE Reports presented to Parliament on 10.03.2021 and 06.04.2021 will be taken up for debate from 12.00 noon to 5.30 pm without a lunch break.

Meanwhile, the proposed amendments to the Standing Orders to be made by the Committee on Standing Orders were tabled for the information of the Members of the Committee on Parliamentary Business and it was agreed to discuss this in future.

The Committee also emphasized the need to conclude the Question for Oral Answers at 11.00 am and the time allotted for Questions under Standing Order 27 (2) at 11.15 am.

The Committee also discussed the possibility of opening the Public Gallery in Parliament and it was decided to consider the re-opening of the Public Gallery in future subject to health guidelines.