University students to be given Pfizer vaccine as booster dose

University students to be given Pfizer vaccine as booster dose

October 13, 2021   11:38 pm

University students fully vaccinated with Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will be given a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, says the Director-General of Health Services.

According to Dr. Asela Gunawardena, this booster dose will be administered to university students 6 months after they received the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

“Receiving the Pfizer booster dose will be delayed if university students keep pushing back getting vaccinated,” he added.

Dr. Gunawardena urged the students to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 from the nearest university without further ado.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories