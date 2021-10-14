Few showers expected in four provinces including Western

A few showers can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province in the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the sea areas extending Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo.

Winds will be South-westerly. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota while wind speed will be increased up to 50 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times and the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant in this regard.