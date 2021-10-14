Sri Lanka has fully vaccinated 85 percent of its population aged above 20 years, according to Epidemiology Unit’s data.

This amounts to 67.2 percent of the total population.

Official data showed that nearly 99 percent of the country’s population over the age of 20 has been inoculated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As per reports, the total number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka now stands at 12,613,749 (57.5 percent).

In the meantime, 69,902 have received COVID-19 vaccinations within the course of yesterday, figures published by the Epidemiology Unit revealed.