Legal approval granted for number portability service - TRCSL
October 14, 2021 12:21 pm
Legal approval has been granted for subscribers to obtain Number Portability Service among telecom service providers in Sri Lanka, says the Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRCSL).
Preliminary steps on implementing this service were initiated by the TRCSL last year.
Mobile Number Portability (MNP) is a facility that allows mobile subscribers to retain their mobile numbers when switching from one service provider to another.