Legal approval granted for number portability service - TRCSL

Legal approval granted for number portability service - TRCSL

October 14, 2021   12:21 pm

Legal approval has been granted for subscribers to obtain Number Portability Service among telecom service providers in Sri Lanka, says the Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRCSL).

Preliminary steps on implementing this service were initiated by the TRCSL last year.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) is a facility that allows mobile subscribers to retain their mobile numbers when switching from one service provider to another.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories