Rishad Bathiudeen granted bail

MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who was in remand custody after being arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), has been granted bail by courts over two cases filed against him.

Accordingly, the Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered to release the former minister on bail with regard to the case filed against him in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Meanwhile the Colombo Chief Magistrate has also granted bail to MP Rishad Bathiudeen in connection with the case filed over the death of a 16-year-old domestic worker employed at his residence.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered the parliamentarian released on two personal bonds of Rs. 1 million each.

He was also barred from leaving the country by the court.

The case filed over the death of the teenage domestic workers is to be taken up again on February 18, 2022.