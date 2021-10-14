Coronavirus recoveries count moves up by 366

The Ministry of Health says 366 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (October 14) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 491,604.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 529,081 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, 24,069 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,408.