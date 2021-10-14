Processions not allowed during Katina Pooja offerings
October 14, 2021 03:39 pm
The Department of Buddhist Religious Affairs has issued directives for conducting Katina Pooja offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
According to the communiqué issued by the department, processions cannot be held during Katina Pooja offerings, under the prevailing health guidelines.
Only a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed during alms offerings of meals and religious sermons.
Further, permission will be given to hold Katinanisansa Dhamma sermons with the participation of only a maximum of 20 devotees.