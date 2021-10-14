Sri Lanka reopens museums and archeological sites

Sri Lanka reopens museums and archeological sites

October 14, 2021   05:27 pm

The Central Cultural Fund (CCF) says that all museums and archeological sites under its purview will be open for visitors with effect from today (14).

Accordingly, the Director General of the CFF, Prof. Gamini Ranasinghe, stated that all museums and projects under the purview of the Central Cultural Fund located in Polonnaruwa, Sigiriya, Kataragama, Galle, Kandy and Anuradhapura will reopen under the health guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

Sri Lanka’s only National Maritime Archaeology Museum at the Galle Fort, the first open-air museum at the Ibbankatuwa Megalithic Tombs, the Painting Conservation & Research Center and Painting Museum in Dambulla, and the museums located at Jetavana, Abhayagiri Sigiriya, Kandy, Polonnaruwa, Kataragama, Yapahuwa, Ratnapura, Monragala, Namal Uyana, Trincomalee, Dambadeniya, Ridi Viharaya, Jaffna and Ramba Viharaya will be reopened. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories