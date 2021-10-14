Sri Lanka reopens museums and archeological sites

The Central Cultural Fund (CCF) says that all museums and archeological sites under its purview will be open for visitors with effect from today (14).

Accordingly, the Director General of the CFF, Prof. Gamini Ranasinghe, stated that all museums and projects under the purview of the Central Cultural Fund located in Polonnaruwa, Sigiriya, Kataragama, Galle, Kandy and Anuradhapura will reopen under the health guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

Sri Lanka’s only National Maritime Archaeology Museum at the Galle Fort, the first open-air museum at the Ibbankatuwa Megalithic Tombs, the Painting Conservation & Research Center and Painting Museum in Dambulla, and the museums located at Jetavana, Abhayagiri Sigiriya, Kandy, Polonnaruwa, Kataragama, Yapahuwa, Ratnapura, Monragala, Namal Uyana, Trincomalee, Dambadeniya, Ridi Viharaya, Jaffna and Ramba Viharaya will be reopened.