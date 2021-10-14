COVID: 527 new positive cases reported so far today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 527 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 14).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 529,608.

Reportedly, more than 24,500 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 491,604 after 366 more patients in total were discharged from medical care earlier today.