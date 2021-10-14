Sri Lanka records 21 more COVID-related fatalities

The total number of people, who died of COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 21 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Wednesday (October 13).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,429.

Latest victims include 15 males and 06 females, the Department of Government Information said.

According to official data, 16 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 05 people aged between 30-59 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.