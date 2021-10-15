Winds over deep and shallow sea areas to enhance from today

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-Western province.

Wind speed can increase up to (30-40) kmph at times in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea areas:

The wind speed over the deep and shallow sea areas around the island will enhance from today (October 17).

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Kankesanturai, Puttalam and Colombo while the wind speed will be increased up to (60-65) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Kankesanturai, Puttalam and Colombo will be fairly rough at times. The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times and these sea areas may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.5-3.0) m height.