COVID vaccinations for A/L students in Colombo District begin today

The pilot project to administer the Pfizer vaccine to the students sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination this year within the Colombo District will kick off today (October 15).

Accordingly, the students who are sitting the Advanced Level examination for the first time and second time this year will be vaccinated within all educational zones in the district.

The Education Ministry and the Health Ministry have planned to provide students in the age group of 18 – 19 with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at schools on October 21. As its pilot project, the programme commences this morning from the Colombo District.

Students have been instructed to participate in the vaccination programme with their identity cards.

Vaccinations will be available at the following locations in the Homagama, Colombo, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte and Piliyandala education zones:

Colombo Education Zone

• Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo – vaccinations only for its students

• Thurstan College, Colombo – vaccinations only for its students

• St. Benedict’s College – for students of St. Benedict’s College, Good Shepherd Convent, Good Shepherd Convent (Tamil) and Kumara Kanishta Vidyalaya

• Vivekananda Vidyalaya – for students of Ganapathi Vidyalaya, Wolfendhal Balika Maha Vidyalaya, Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Al Hakeem Vidyalaya and Colombo Central Hindu College



Homagama Education Zone

• Homagama Central College

• Mahinda Rajapaksa Vidyalaya, Pitipana

• Deepnagoda Maha Vidyalaya

• Siri Piyarathana Maha Vidyalaya – Padukka

• Seethawaka Central College

• Mayadunna Maha Vidyalaya



Piliyandala Education Zone

• Prince of Wales’ College, Moratuwa – vaccinations only for its students

• Dharmasena Attygala Balika Vidyalaya, Kesbewa

• Central College, Piliyandala

• Boralesgamuwa Maha Vidyalaya

• Moratu Maha Vidyalaya – for students of Methodist High School, Arafath Muslim Maha Vidyalaya and Sri Sunandopananda Maha Vidyalaya

• Holy Family Convent – for students of S.de.S Jayasinghe Central College, Presbyterian Girls’ School, Nugegoda Tamil Maha Vidyalaya, Alethea International School

• Science College – for students of Shastrananda Vidyalaya and Lalith Athulathmudali College



Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Education Zone

• Sri Rahula Balika Maha Vidyalaya, Malabe

• Central College, Maharagama

• Sri Rahula Maha Vidyalaya,Mulleriyawa

• Samudradevi Balika Vidyalaya, Nugegoda