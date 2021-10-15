Highland milk powder prices hiked

October 15, 2021   11:18 am

Leading local dairy product manufacturer, MILCO (Pvt.) Ltd. today (October 15) announced the revised prices of Highland milk powder.

According to MILCO chairman, the price of 400g packet has been increased by Rs. 90.00. It will be sold at Rs. 470.

Meanwhile, the price of 1kg packet moved up by Rs. 225.00 and the revised price now stands at Rs. 1,170.

The price revision came after the Milk Powder Importers’ Association announced increased price rates for imported products with effect from October 09.

The government recently decided to remove the price controls on cement, LP gas, milk powder and wheat flour. This decision had been reached during a special meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Cabinet of Ministers.

