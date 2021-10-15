Sri Lanka reached successful stage in combating COVID-19 - Health Minister

Sri Lanka has reached a successful stage in combating the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has told the UNICEF.

In a meeting with the UNICEF Representative to Sri Lanka, Christian Skoog, on Thursday (October 14), the health minister acknowledged the assistance received nationally and internationally for this purpose.

Minister Rambukwella also spoke of how Sri Lanka gave special attention to treating its elderly population during the outbreak of the pandemic, unlike some developed countries. There was a significant increase in COVID-related deaths among people aged above 60 years in such countries, he added.

Further, Sri Lanka’s home-based treatment procedure for novel coronavirus infection helped curb the spread of the virus and reduce unnecessary congestion at hospitals. Only 1.4 percent of patients who were receiving home-based treatment were referred to hospitals, the minister explained.

Commenting on Sri Lanka’s effort in the battle against COVID-19, Mr. Skoog said it is commendable how the island nation succeeded in keeping keep the situation under control with high-level of organization and management.