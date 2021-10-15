Interprovincial travel restrictions strictly imposed until Oct. 21

Interprovincial travel restrictions strictly imposed until Oct. 21

October 15, 2021   02:09 pm

The government decided to strictly enforce the interprovincial travel restrictions which are in place in Sri Lanka until the 21st of October, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said today.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the security forces to closely monitor the traffic at provincial borders.

Further, a decision has been taken to commence the COVID vaccinations for children aged 18 and 19 years in other districts from the 21st of October. These inoculation programs will be conducted at schools and MOH offices.

