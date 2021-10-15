COVID caseload moves up with 498 new infections

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 498 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 15).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 530,253.

Reportedly, more than 24,800 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 491,958 after 354 more patients in total were discharged from medical care earlier today.