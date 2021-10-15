New COVID prevention guidelines issued

The Director-General of Health Services has issued new preventive guidelines in a bid to further prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the country.

The government’s efforts to keep the pandemic situation under control have shown positive results, however, there is still a significant increase in the transmission of the virus, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said in his communiqué.

Accordingly, new guidelines, which will be in effect until the 31st of October, were issued to be followed by the public.

As per the guidelines, cinemas will be open with 25% of the total capacity.

Meanwhile, weddings will be permitted with maximum 50 guests indoor and 75 outdooe.

Non-COVID funerals will be allowed to be held with 20 people at any given time.