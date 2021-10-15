Coronavirus: 666 positive cases confirmed within the day

October 15, 2021   09:43 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says 168 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 666.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 530,421.

As many as 491,958 recoveries and 13,449 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 25,000 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

