Airport customs apprehend foreign woman hiding cocaine in abdomen

October 15, 2021   10:45 pm

The officers of Sri Lanka Customs today (October 15) thwarted an attempt to smuggle cocaine into the island.

A Ugandan woman, who arrived in Sri Lanka from Doha via Qatar Airways, had been questioned by the customs officials on suspicion at the exit of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

After subjecting her to security scanning, the customs officials found out that the woman in question is hiding narcotics in her abdomen. The 45-year-old then divulged that she is hiding 100 pills containing cocaine.

Investigations into the matter are being conducted by the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs.

The suspect will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories