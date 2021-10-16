Several spells of showers in Western & three other provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in the Northern Province during the morning.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40kmph at times in the Western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota. The Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.5-3.0) m height.

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant in this regard.