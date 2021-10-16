Presidential Task Force for green agriculture appointed
October 16, 2021 07:28 am
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a Presidential Task Force for Green Agriculture.
This was announced in a Gazette Extraordinary published by the Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera on Friday (October 15).
The 14-member task force is chaired by the Chairman of Wild Holidays (Pvt.) Ltd. Vijith Welikala. The other members of the panel are as follows:
1. Lalith Senevirathna
2. S.K.B. Kasun Tharaka Amal - Director, Biogenic Green Technology Research Institute
3. Malinda Senevirathna - Director, Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute
4. R.B. Rasika Thusitha Kumara - Climate Smart Agriculture Co-ordinator, Vavuniya and Mannar Districts Eco Friendly Farming Training Consultant
5. Dr. B.K.J. Kavantissa - Chief Executive Officer “Siyapatha” International Education and Training Institute (Pvt.) Ltd
6. Samantha Fernando - Kangara Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd.
7. Samuditha Kumarasinghe - Lanka Bio Fertilizers (Pvt.) Ltd.
8. Ajith Randunu - Green Force Agriculture (Pvt.) Ltd.
9. N.M. Khalid - Lanka Nature Power (Pvt.) Ltd.
10. Shammi Kirinde - Bio Foods (Pvt.) Ltd.
11. Ms. Nirmala Karewgoda - Hysoung ONB (Pvt.) Ltd
12. Chaminda Hettikankanamge - R.K.G. Bio Green Farm
13. Nishan de Silva - Lorance’s Liquid Fertilize