Presidential Task Force for green agriculture appointed

Presidential Task Force for green agriculture appointed

October 16, 2021   07:28 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a Presidential Task Force for Green Agriculture.

This was announced in a Gazette Extraordinary published by the Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera on Friday (October 15).

The 14-member task force is chaired by the Chairman of Wild Holidays (Pvt.) Ltd. Vijith Welikala. The other members of the panel are as follows:

1. Lalith Senevirathna

2. S.K.B. Kasun Tharaka Amal - Director, Biogenic Green Technology Research Institute

3. Malinda Senevirathna - Director, Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute

4. R.B. Rasika Thusitha Kumara - Climate Smart Agriculture Co-ordinator, Vavuniya and Mannar Districts Eco Friendly Farming Training Consultant

5. Dr. B.K.J. Kavantissa - Chief Executive Officer “Siyapatha” International Education and Training Institute (Pvt.) Ltd

6. Samantha Fernando - Kangara Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd.

7. Samuditha Kumarasinghe - Lanka Bio Fertilizers (Pvt.) Ltd.

8. Ajith Randunu - Green Force Agriculture (Pvt.) Ltd.

9. N.M. Khalid - Lanka Nature Power (Pvt.) Ltd.

10. Shammi Kirinde - Bio Foods (Pvt.) Ltd.

11. Ms. Nirmala Karewgoda - Hysoung ONB (Pvt.) Ltd

12. Chaminda Hettikankanamge - R.K.G. Bio Green Farm

13. Nishan de Silva - Lorance’s Liquid Fertilize

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories