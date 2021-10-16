Heavy traffic reported at Welipenna Exit on Southern Expressway

Severe traffic congestion is reported at the Welipenna Exit of the Southern Expressway towards Galle, says Ada Derana reporter.

The situation ensued due to inspections carried out by the police to prevent motorists from violating interprovincial travel restrictions.

On Friday (October 15), the government decided to strictly enforce the ongoing interprovincial travel restrictions until the 21st of October.

Accordingly, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa directed the security forces to closely monitor vehicular movement at all provincial borders due to the long weekend with holidays on the 19th and 20th of October.