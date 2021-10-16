Germany travel restrictions facilitated for arrivals from 5 countries including Sri Lanka

Travellers from Algeria, Fiji, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and Tunisia can now enter Germany under facilitated entry restrictions, as all five third countries have been removed from the list of high-risk areas, Schengen Visa Info reported.

Updating the list, the Robert Koch Institute, which is the German agency responsible for disease control and prevention, also added to the list Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe, upon an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the territory of both countries.

“The list below for the classification of risk areas is effective from Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. The classification of risk areas can change at short notice. Please check immediately before departure whether the countries in which you have stayed in the last ten days before entering Germany are classified as risk areas,” the RKI notes amongst others.

The move means that starting from Sunday, travellers from Gabon and Sao Tome and will have to register at einreiseanmeldung.de before arriving in Germany.

They will also have to quarantine for a period of ten days, which can be ended prematurely if the traveller provides proof of vaccination or previous recovery. The quarantine can also be ended earlier if the traveller tests for COVID-19, though not earlier than on the fifth day.

“The quarantine period may be ended on the basis of a negative test carried out no earlier than five days after entry,” the German Foreign Office explains.

On the other hand, travellers from Algeria, Fiji, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and Tunisia are no longer subject to these requirements, in particular travellers vaccinated against COVID-19.