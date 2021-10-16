Coronavirus: 347 more patients recover from virus infection

The Ministry of Health says 347 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (October 16) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 492,305.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 530,421 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, 24,600 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,449.